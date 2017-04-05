× Payless closing four stores in Washington

Four Payless ShoeSource stores in Washington will be closing.

This comes after the retailer announced yesterday that it will file for bankruptcy and close 400 stores nationwide.

That includes the stores at Marysville Kmart Plaza in Marysville, the one at Cascade Mall in Burlington, College Market Place in Poulsbo, and Three Rivers Mall in Kelso.

The company says it will reduce its debt by half and increase its presence online.

You can see the full list of closures here.