× National Walking Day 2017

April 5th is National Walking Day, so get out and take a walk! The American Heart Association says just 30 minutes of walking every day is enough to give your heart a boost. But many health experts recommend taking at least 10,000 steps per day, which adds up to about five miles.

Not sure where to walk? United Healthcare has you covered. Check out this interactive map, showing 10,000-step walks all around Seattle:

Remember, even if you can’t tackle a 5-mile walk right away, you can still head out for a stroll. Start with 5 minutes and work your way up. Your body will thank you!