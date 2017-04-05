Mom calls 911: ‘I cut my children’s throats and then cut my wrists’

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton mother has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after cutting two of her children’s throats late Tuesday, WEWS reported.

Canton police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Miami Court NE. The mother, Nicole Auman, 32, allegedly cut both children in the neck and then cut herself on her wrists before calling 911.

In the 911 call, Auman told dispatch, “I cut my children’s throats and then cut my wrists. Please help my children.”

Canton police said that the two girls, ages 7 and 10, were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor told said that the mother and her two daughters have lived in the home for about six months and nothing seemed out of the ordinary until last night.

In July of 2012, Auman was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Auman was treated for her injuries and released into police custody. Canton police said she is being held in the Stark County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.