× King County Housing Authority holding first housing voucher lottery since 2015

SEATTLE — The King County Housing Authority says it is opening its housing voucher (Section 8) waiting list lottery for the first time since 2015.

Officials say the office will be accepting applications from today (April 5) through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. Registration is free and available only at www.kcha.org.

“With nearly half the households in King County paying more than they can afford for housing, 8,486 homeless school children, and more than 10,000 homeless people counted in the 2016 annual point-in-time census, Housing Choice vouchers are an essential resource for our most vulnerable community members,” the housing authority said on its website.

The housing authority will hold a lottery in May to choose the recipients.

The last time this was opened — in 2015 — 22,000 people applied, but only 2,500 were put on the waiting list, most of whom have already been served. The new waiting list will include 3,500 people.

Enrollment is only online (see link above) and lasts two weeks, People selected will be notified by the end of May.