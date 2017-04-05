Fred Meyer recalls 48,000 children’s sweaters and jackets

SEATTLE — Fred Meyer has announced a recall of 48,000 children’s sweatshirts and jackets due to choking and lacerations concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission says the zipper pull on Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets can detach, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.

The sweatshirts were sold in 18 different prints and solid colors in infant, toddler, and children’s sizes 9 months to youth size 7. Kids Korner is printed on the label at the back of the neck. A white label sewn into the lower left inside seam has the manufacture date of “11/16” and style numbers ending in 8701P, 8701YD, 8671P, 9019, or 9022P.

The sweatshirts and jackets were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Smith’s and Fry’s Marketplace from February 2017 through March 2017 for between $7 and $10.

There have been no reports of injuries.

You are asked to stop using the sweatshirts and jackets and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.