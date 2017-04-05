Everett fighting inmate’s request for bikini barista videos

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett is suing to block a prison inmate’s request for copies of surveillance videos of bikini baristas.

The Daily Herald reports the city filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court last week seeking to prevent Jamie Wallin from obtaining videos under the state’s public records act.

In court filings, Everett attorneys say the court shouldn’t “feed this repeat sex offender’s perversions” by giving him videos featuring young women stripping and engaging in sexual conduct.

The videos were gathered four years ago as part of an investigation into prostitution and public corruption at espresso stands in Everett.

Wallin is serving two life terms at the state penitentiary in Walla Walla for sex crimes.

A Snohomish County judge in 2012 rejected a previous request by Wallin for transcripts from interviews with two child sex abuse victims.