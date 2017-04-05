× A stormy forecast: Rain, wind, even thunderstorms possible

SEATTLE — This forecast is for the birds — ducks, to be specific.

Hopefully you enjoyed a bit of sunshine on Tuesday because the rain is back and here to stay for the next several days.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says expect rain at times today and tomorrow for all of western Washington. Temperatures are near 50° with the rain Wednesday morning and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Rain will increase again Wednesday evening and continue in waves overnight through the morning. Thursday afternoon the steady rain will become more showery in nature with locally breezy wind.

A surge of rain and wind begins Friday while cooler temperatures arrive. Showers, the chance of thundershowers and sun-breaks for the afternoon, Overnight lows duo dip down into the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow levels will fall to pass elevation, about 3,000 ft.

Plenty of showers on the coast and in the mountains Saturday. Showers will increase in the afternoon for everyone and a convergence zone between Seattle and Everett is expected for localized steady rain. Still the chance of a thunderstorm.

On Sunday, briefly drier in the morning with a few rain showers around. Rain increases late and tapers off to a few scattered showers Monday afternoon under partly sunny skies. Still seasonably cool.