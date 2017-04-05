× 15-year-old boy charged with murder in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy north of Seattle last week.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the boy was charged Tuesday in juvenile court but a prosecuting attorney has requested a hearing to determine if the teen should be charged as an adult.

The boy is accused of shooting Angel Estrada on Thursday after a physical altercation at a Burlington apartment complex. Police say Estrada was found with multiple bullet wounds. He died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was charged as an adult with murder Monday for allegedly handing the gun to the 15-year-old boy.

The younger teen is being held on $500,000 bail while the older one had bail set at $250,000. Both are lodged in a juvenile detention center.