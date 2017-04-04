× Study: a hot bath burns as many calories as a 30-minute walk

Good news for bath lovers. A British study found a hot soak could burn as many calories as a 30-minute walk, which is music to the ears of chronic non-exercisers.

Researchers at the U.K.’s Loughborough University measured the health benefits of taking a bath versus exercising, by measuring participant’s blood sugar levels and calories burned after doing both activities.

They discovered that a hot bath doesn’t equal an hour bike ride, but it does burn the same amount of calories as a 30-minute walk.

Researchers also discovered that hot baths have other benefits like, reducing chronic inflammation and reducing blood sugar spikes after meals.

So grab the rubber ducky and jump in the suds, bath lovers! You’re “exercising”!