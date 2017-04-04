× Parents of 3-year-old bitten by “wolf hybrid” breed wolf-dogs, say law enforcement

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. – A three-year-old boy is in serious condition after his parents say their wolf-dog hybrid attacked the child, biting of his hand. The family is known to Thurston County law enforcement and Wolf Haven International for breeding wolf dogs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several of the family’s “hybrids” have been rescued by the Tenino sanctuary, with DNA tests showing the dogs being used were full wolves, a practice that is against the law. Currently in Thurston County it is legal to keep and breed wolf-dogs that contain up to 98 percent of wolf DNA.

“A lot of times what happens, people think they are going to get the best of both worlds but often they end up with the worst traits, they end up with a predator who is not afraid of humans and that is a really dangerous combination,” said Wendy Spencer who runs the sanctuary at Wolf Haven International.

The sanctuary saves wolves and on the rare occasion wolf-dogs from breeders and overwhelmed owners. The calls for help, she said, come in almost daily.

“It is a huge issue. I think a lot of people don’t realize this is happening in our own backyard,” said Spencer. In Thurston County, Spencer said you have breeders and pet stores willing to sell the hybrids.

“It is a lucrative business there are people in our state who breed and sell these animals and make a lot of money, these animals sell for thousands of dollars apiece.”

Spencer said the family of the hurt child says they are breeding wolf dogs, and following the law. But, DNA testing has shown “hybrids” the family owned and bred in the past are in fact full wolf.

“We have three of his animals here at Wolf Haven and two of them are wolves and it is against the law to have wolves in captivity and breed in captivity in Thurston County,” said Diane Gallegos, Executive Director Wolf Haven International

Gallegos and Spencer suspect the female that was confiscated on the property, accused of biting the boy, is a wolf.

“It was a time bomb waiting to happen,” said Spencer. “It was a really volatile situation.”

Spencer said there’s no good way to put high energy animals like wolves in small kennels, but it is common practice among breeders. They said they witnessed the family’s operation over the years, and were on the property as recently as last October.

“We go out to the kennel and those animals are lunging and snapping at the kennel, so imagine a child sticking his arm through,” said Spencer, shaking her head.

“It’s frustrating to see things like this happening, it breaks my heart for this family because their lives will never be the same,” said Gallegos.

Another “hybrid” the family owned made headlines three years ago when it escaped it’s kennel and attacked a neighbor’s German Shepard. Lakota, was rescued by Wolf Haven after they said the family was going to put it down. DNA tests showed it to be 100 percent wolf. Lakota is so dangerous, the sanctuary said they do not allow people in his enclosure for any reason.

What’s concerning said Spencer is that his DNA is half of every wolf dog litter the family bred. Many people don’t know the temperament of the parents, and she said often, breeders will lie about them being family pets.

“It’s a tragedy for the animal, it’s a tragedy for the families that are involved,” said Spencer.

Spencer and Gallegos are hoping to change Washington State law regarding the breeding and captivity of wolf dogs. They said current law lists a number of wild animals that people are not allowed to breed or own in Washington.

“They specifically excluded wolf dogs,” said Gallegos. They are hoping the tragedy of the three-year-old child having his hand/arm amputated, will bring light to the issue they see every day.

“It’s really tragic because it could’ve been prevented,” said Spencer.