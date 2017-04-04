Man airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after Gold Bar fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLD BAR, Wash. -- A man in his 50s was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Tuesday after he attempted to put out a fire in Gold Bar.

The fire at a double-wide mobile home in the 16000 block of Goldbar Blvd. was fully involved and the man was still inside the home when crews arrived on the scene, officials with Snohomish County Fire District 7 said.

Fire crews were able to get the man out and provide aid. He suffered fire burns to his upper body.

Crews were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office will try to determine the cause of the fire.