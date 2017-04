Tacoma– Tuesday night, the City of Tacoma unanimously agreed to increase Tacoma PUD electricity rates.

The average Tacoma PUD bill will increase $5.75 a month, according to city officials.

The rate increase goes into effect on April 16.

A higher water rate, approved by the city, went into effect on April 1st.

That adds a $1.50 to $1.80 to each monthly bill. The higher price increase is for customers outside the city.