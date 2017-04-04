Guns, meth, heroin seized during arrest near Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Authorities say a report of a suspicious vehicle near Port Angeles led to the seizure of four guns, 950 grams of heroin and 400 grams of methamphetamine.

The Peninsula Daily News reports a 26-year-old Port Angeles resident who the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating as a suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with the seizure on Sunday.

Authorities say they received the suspicious vehicle report and spotted the driver, who then led deputies on a chase before crashing.

Det. Sgt. John Keegan says the suspect fled and was later found breaking into a vehicle at a home.

Authorities searched the car the suspect had been driving and located the guns and drugs as well as 20 cellphones, dozens of car keys and about $9,000.