× Fight over Cowlitz casino ends as high court declines review

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) _ A legal fight over a $510 million casino in southwest Washington is over.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from opponents who challenged the Cowlitz Tribe’s claim to land near La Center, which allowed it to build a casino.

Cowlitz tribal chairman William Iyall called it a triumphant moment. The tribe’s Ilani Casino Resort is scheduled to open this month.

The Columbian newspaper (https://goo.gl/ws1NoU ) reports that opponents including La Center card room owners said they were disappointed in the decision.

Several groups had challenged the federal government’s decision to take the land into trust and to allow casino gaming.

The city of Vancouver, Clark County and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, which operates a competing casino, dropped out of the lawsuit last year.