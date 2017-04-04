ESCAPED INMATES: Search is on for Chad Tipton, Steven Rouche — missing from Yakima County Jail since Tuesday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY — The hunt is on for two inmates — one an accused shooter — who the Department of Corrections says escaped from the Yakima County Correctional Center in Yakima on Tuesday morning.

Corrections officers believe the two inmates — Chad Tipton and Steven Roche — escaped through an unlocked door leading from an inside recreational yard to the outside. Officers say all indications are the door was left unlocked by a staff member who had access to facility keys.

Both were being housed at the jail as contract prisoners from Kootenai County, Idaho.

Chad Tipton:

31 years old

5’11”

170 pounds

Blue eyes

Brown hair with a brown beard and mustache.

Tattoo of two clown masks on the right side of his neck under his right ear

Tipton was in custody on Kootenai County, Idaho felony charges of for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Firearm as the result of an incident on December 15th in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where Tipton was involved in a shooting. Chad Tipton has a tattoo of two clown masks on the right side of his neck under his right ear.

Steven Roche

31 years old

6’1″

315 weighing pounds

Blue eyes

Red hair, beard and mustache

Receding hairline

Tattoo of his name on left shoulder

Roche was in custody on Kootenai County, Idaho felony charges for multiple counts of Burglary, Grand Theft and Forgery.

If you spot them, or know where they’re hiding, call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 574-2500 or 1-800-572-0490.

—OR—

Call an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers at (509) 248-9980 or 1-800-248-9980, or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com