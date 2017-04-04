× Cause of death suspected to be CO poisoning for couple found dead in San Juan County home

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A 32-year-old man and 22-year-old woman found dead in their home early Monday may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

San Juan Island County Undersheriff Brent Johnson said officers got a call Monday morning from the sister of one of the victims who had found their bodies in the home.

Although the cause of deaths have not been released, San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs speculated to the San Juan Journal.com that carbon monoxide might be to blame because two other people at the home were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. Johnson told Q13 News that while the investigation is continuing, the direction of the probe may be leading to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were identified as Troy Sullivan, 31, and Kelli Ashcraft.