Police need help identifying baby boy found abandoned in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a baby boy found abandoned overnight in a yard.

Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. Monday about a baby found on John Dower Rd SW near Custer Rd SW. Officers have not been able to find that child’s parents.

Investigators say the baby was cold, but otherwise in good health.

Lakewood police shared several photos of the infant who they estimate is about three months old.

The boy was found wearing a green and blue striped onesie with the words “Little brother” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.