× Leaders propose county-wide sale tax measure to fight homelessness

SEATTLE — Seattle and King County leaders announced a plan to implement a higher sales tax in order to generate funds to fight the homeless crisis both in Seattle and the county.

The proposed homeless sales tax would be .01%

“I am convinced that being bolder, going bigger and acting regionally is the only credible response to this growing crisis,” Mayor Ed Murray said at a press conference announcing the tax Monday.

Murray also pulled an earlier proposal that would tax property owners in order to raise $275 million to fight homelessness.

Today’s announcement was made alongside King County Executive Dow Constantine, King County Council Chair Joe McDermott, King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, and King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles.