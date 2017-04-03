‘It got grandma!’ Chimp at Michigan zoo flings poop, hits woman on nose

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A chimpanzee at a zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan flung his poop at a crowd of onlookers and hit a woman right on the nose, WZZM reports.

The incident happened on Sunday at the John Ball Zoo, and it was caught on camera by former zookeeper Erin Vargo.

Video captured by Vargo shows the chimp appearing to be agitated with the crowd. And with a quick flick of his arm, he tossed his poop into the crowd.

You can hear a couple people say, “It got grandma.” The poor woman was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The video was posted on YouTube yesterday, and it already has more than 250,000 views.