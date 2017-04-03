Husband having sex with wife during deadly DUI crash gets 5 years

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida — A man who was having sex during a fatal DUI crash has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a judge sentenced 33-year-old Matthew Notebaert last week for the 2014 crash killed his wife Amanda Notebaert.

Notebaert said he and his wife were enjoying their first night out after having their second child. He said the couple started drinking from a flask at a concert.

During the drive home, the couple pulled over and started getting intimate.

Notebaert was behind the wheel, while his wife sat on his lap. He says the next memory he had was waking up in the couple’s SUV with his wife’s body next to him.

Investigators say her head crashed into the dashboard and windshield.

The couple’s SUV had been traveling 55 mph in a 30-mph zone. The vehicle crashed so hard that it was airborne for about 30 feet, crashing into the opposite bank of the canal.

A toxicology report found Notebaert had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit in Florida, as well as marijuana in his system.

Last week’s sentencing leaves their two children, now 12 and 3 without a mother or father.