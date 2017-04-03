× Animal Adventure Park reaches 1 million Facebook fans

The Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page hit a big milestone on Monday.

The New York animal park and it’s pregnant giraffe, April, became a viral sensation in February after the park announced it would stream the giraffe’s birth.

It’s been almost 6 weeks and April has not popped out a little one. But the animal park’s social media person is probably very happy.

The park gained their one millionth Facebook fan on Monday.

Prior to the giraffe mania, the page had a modest following of just over 30 thousand.

Two days later, they more than tripled that, crossing the 100 thousand mark.

On Monday, they are one of the hottest pages on Facebook, growing nearly 3,000 percent.