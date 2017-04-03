× 60-year-old woman found slain in her Thurston County home; missing son, girlfriend sought in case

TENINO, Wash. — A 60-year-old woman was found slain in her home Monday, and authorities said there is probable cause to arrest her missing 23-year-old son and his 18-year-old girlfriend for second-degree murder in the case.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said the couple is possibly driving a white 2003 Mazda Tribute with Washington license plates BBT6583.

The sheriff’s office said at about 4 p.m., the sheriff was alerted to a potential homicide occurring at a home in the 2800 block of 184th Avenue SE, which is about halfway between Tenino and Bucoda. Deputies found Robin Lynn Tingle, 60, slain in her home.

The sheriff’s office said the slain woman’s son, Roan Littlemoon, 23, and his girlfriend left the home around noon in the white Mazda Tribute and are being sought in the case.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to call 911 if the suspects or the car is spotted.