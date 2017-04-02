TV host and singer James Corden approves of this Oregon sign

An electronic sign in Oregon turned heads and made its way around the internet this weekend, mainly for its message and nod to TV host James Corden.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted the message Friday afternoon. It says: #CarpoolKaraoke OK, Texting while driving not ok!

The tweet also included a photo of the sign which said, “Drive like James Corden. Sing, Don’t text”

A couple hours later James Corden responded saying: This sign in Oregon has blown my mind. And yeah, don’t text and drive, just sing baby!!!!

So far, Corden’s tweet has 33,709 likes and it has been retweeted 8,743 times.

That’s one way to spread a message, Oregon DOT!