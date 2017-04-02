× Train hits empty car stuck on tracks in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — No one was hurt Friday night when a train hit a car in Monroe.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that the driver was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally got stuck on the tracks near Kelsey Street just south of U.S. 2.

Monroe police spokeswoman Debbie Willis says the woman left the car and called her husband.

Police were summoned at 11:41 p.m.

Willis says the officer checked the vehicle to make sure no one was inside and then left the tracks as the train rapidly approached.

The train pushed the car for about 500 feet. The tracks were blocked until around 4 a.m.