Seattle teachers union rejects call for 1-day strike

SEATTLE — The Seattle teachers union has rejected a call for a one-day strike on May 1 to protest legislative school-funding proposals many members consider inadequate.

The Seattle Times reports that more than half of the Seattle Education Association’s membership voted in the ballot tallied Saturday. Union President Phyllis Campano says that while most members agreed with the sentiment behind the proposal, many had concerns about the timing of the walkout.

She said that rather than act on their own, the members seemed to want to coordinate with other teachers unions across the state.

Some members of the union still plan to take personal days over the first two weeks of May to travel to Olympia to keep the pressure on lawmakers crafting school funding measures.

The state Supreme Court has ordered the Legislature to fully fund basic education.