Put your phone away! Distracted driving crackdown begins Monday

SEATTLE — Put the phone away and keep your hands on the wheel! Beginning Monday, 150 law enforcement agencies across the state will watch closely for distracted drivers.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving deaths went up by 30% in Washington from 2014 to 2015. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, there were 130 deaths in 2014 attributed to distracted driving and 171 deaths in 2015.

Most of the distractions, 71-percent come from cell phones.

Also, drivers are nearly four times more likely to be in a crash when talking on a cell phone – either hands-free or handheld.

Gina Bagnariol Benavides' sister was killed last year by a driver police say was posing for a selfie with his passenger.

"How was that normal for her? And sadly it's become normal for so many people," said Bagnariol.

She wants drivers to know using a cell phone behind the wheel can be deadly.

To avoid a $136 ticket, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission says to turn off your phone and put it in the glove back or have a passenger hold the phone.

If you need the GPS plug in the address before you start driving and use a mounted phone holder.