× Man’s body washes up on beach near Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. – The body of a man washed up on a beach near Stanwood Sunday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

A person walking along the beach in the 16900 block of Marine Drive discovered the body.

Major crimes detectives are still processing the scene and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.

Positive identification of the man, as well as cause and manner of death, are pending from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner