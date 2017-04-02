× Lynnwood woman opens pharmacy concentrating on kids with special needs

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood woman has opened what she believes is the first pharmacy focused on kids with special needs, especially autism.

The ribbon was cut at Serk Apothecary on Sunday.

The pharmacy located at 19410 36th Ave W, Lynnwood will offer a variety of supplements, therapeutic toys like gluten-free play dough and earmuffs, along with educational materials for caregivers and educators.

Owner Serkalem Amede launched the pharmacy after taking several years off from work to care for her autistic son.

She says she knows how tough it is to find products for special needs kids locally. Adding, "most children on the autism spectrum are allergic to common allergens."

Her plan is to create custom medication for those patients.

Amede is originally from Ethiopia, but she moved to Western Washington in 1988 and got her Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Washington.