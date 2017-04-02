× Jefferson Co. deputy knocked unconscious by wire from falling telephone pole

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — A Jefferson County deputy was knocked unconscious by a falling telephone pole wire while assisting a driver Sunday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Nole says the deputy was hit in the face with a guide wire from a telephone pole that had fallen over.

East Jefferson Fire and Rescue says the deputy suffered facial injuries while assisting a driver on Otto Street, just outside Port Townsend city limits.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

Nole said the deputy regain consciousness before being transported. His condition is unknown at this time.

No word on what caused the telephone pole to fall or why the deputy was assisting the driver.

