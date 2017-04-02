Feathers were flying at Capitol Hill pillow fight

What’s a better way to let off a little steam than a massive pillow fight?

The feathers were flying for Pillow Fight Seattle 2017 at Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park. Participants were encouraged to wear costumes or pajamas to make the fight extra authentic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the fourth time the group "Seattle Deviants" put together a big fight for International Pillow Fight Day. Pillow warriors say it was fun for the whole family.

“One it's kid friendly, so the kids can beat up the adults and the adults can beat up the children and I think that’s great," said Eric von Blon who brought his niece and nephew to pillow fight.

But Saturday’s big fight wasn’t just about bonking people with pillows, it also was an opportunity to raise money for those who need it most. Organizers collected donations from the feather fighters, then matched those donations with money of their own. The cash was donated to homeless shelters, the Compass Housing Alliance and the Downtown Emergency Service Center