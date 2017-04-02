× Coast Guard searching for man swept from rocks near Cape Flattery

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reportedly swept from the rocks near the Hole in the Wall cove in Cape Flattery, Washington, Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, a Station Neah Bay 47-foot motor lifeboat crew as well as a Neah Bay firefighters are currently on scene searching for the man.

Watchstanders at Sector Puget Sound received the report of the man swept from the rocks from the Neah Bay Fire Department after they received a call from a friend of the man reporting the incident.

The Coast Guard would like to remind hikers to exercise extreme caution while exploring the dynamic and dangerous Pacific Northwest coastline.

Weather on scene at the time of the incident was reported as 20 mph winds and 10 to 11-foot seas.