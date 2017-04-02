Coast Guard cutter named after Cle Elum resident Douglas Munro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The United States Coast Guard commissioned it's sixth National Security Cutter in Elliott Bay Saturday.

The 418-foot Cutter Munro is named after Cle Elum resident and the coast guard's only medal of honor recipient, Douglas Munro.

Munro was killed in World War II while providing cover fire for evacuating marines.

"It's a tremendous honor to be able to sever on the Coast Guard Cutter Munro especially today," Captain Tom King said. "Part of our training and all that, goes over our Coast Guard heroes and he is one of the main topics everyone learns about."

After commissioning, the ship is headed to California where the Coast Guard says it will begin work fighting international crime and securing the coast.