× 2-year-old falls multiple stories out window in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A two-year-old boy is hospitalized after falling out a window in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday.

First responders were called to an apartment building at 1106 Pike Street after receiving reports that a child fell at least three floors from a window.

Seattle Fire said the boy fell onto a pergola and then to concrete.

He was alert with no immediate major injuries when responders found him, but he was taken to Seattle Children’s hospital for further review.

A witness told Q13’s Annie Andrews that the child was not crying while in paramedic’s arms, adding “a baby falling four stories onto cement does not sound like a good scenario.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.