2 injured in plane crash near Hood Canal

OLYMPIA – Two people suffered only minor injuries after a plane crash Sunday in the Hood Canal area near Brinnon.

Rescue crews are currently working to reach the plane.

An aircraft contacted Seattle air traffic control a little before 4 p.m. after hearing another aircraft’s mayday call. About the same time, an emergency locator beacon signal was received.

Brinnon is approximately 60 miles north of Olympia on the Olympic Peninsula’s east side, along the Hood Canal on the eastern edge of the Olympic National Park.

Washington Air Search and Rescue, a US Navy helicopter crew out of Whidbey Island, as well as, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Olympic National Park officials helped in the search and rescue mission.