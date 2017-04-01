Meet Jack, a fun loving guy who loves being social

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Jack Tripper, just like the character on Three's Company, Jack is a fun loving guy who loves to hang out with friends.

Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign is teaming up to find him a home.

The folks at the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond said Jack came to them as a puppy from a high kill animal shelter in Texas.

His siblings have been adopted, but for some reason he didn't click with families who came in to the rescue. Now that he has turned one, it is harder for him to get adopted.

Jack hasn't found a home yet, but he would make a companion. He does not have any health issues. While he might be little too enthusiastic for really small kids, he would do well pretty much with anyone else.

As for animals, Jack hasn't met any cats before so it is unclear how he would do around them. When it comes to dogs, Jack is a husky mix, so he loves that pack mentality.

Even though it is not a requirement, the rescue thinks he would really thrive in an environment with another dog so he can keep being a social guy.

Jack is also neutered, fully vaccinated and micro-chipped.

If you want to learn more about him, just head over to the rescue's website which is motleyzoo.org. Or email the rescue at adopt@motleyzoo.org.​