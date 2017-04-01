× Gonzaga triumphs over South Carolina, advances to national title game Monday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have extended the greatest season in program history as they try to win their first national championship in men’s basketball.

Freshman Zach Collins delivered 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes as Gonzaga knocked off South Carolina, 77-73 in Glendale, Arizona. Collins was outstanding down the stretch despite playing with four fouls.

Gonzaga saw a 65-51 lead become a two-point deficit when South Carolina went on a 16-0 run, but the Zags went back on top by as many as five down the stretch. Collins put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with a 3-pointer that erased the Gamecocks’ 67-65 lead.

Przemek Karnowski finished with 13 points and Kilian Tillie iced the win by hitting two free throws with 2.2 seconds left.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, who will carry a 37-1 record into Monday’s title game against either North Carolina or Oregon.

Gonzaga hopes to become the last men’s basketball team to win after being the last squad to lose.