2 dead in Everett fire

Two people are dead after a fire in Everett this morning.

The fire happened around six this morning near 58th and Wetmore. Julie Hendry lives near the home and took this video of flames shooting out the back of the home. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed.

“During a search of the home they did find two people deceased, a male and a female. No other occupants in the home,” said Meghan Pembroke, Everett Fire Department.

Firefighters are continuing to put out hotspots. After that, they’ll work to find out how this fire began. They haven’t released the names of the people who were killed.

We'll update this story as we get more information from the scene.