× Washington AG sues Tim Eyman over alleged misused initiative donations

SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil lawsuit against anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman and his organizations over their campaign finance practices.

Ferguson said Friday Eyman illegally and deliberately misused funds that were donated for initiatives that he promoted. In some cases, authorities say Eyman used the funds for personal living expenses and in other cases, he spent funds donated for one initiative on a different initiative.

Ferguson says Eyman’s political actions amounted to an “elaborate web of unlawful transactions” and that he “demonstrated contempt” for the state’s campaign finance laws. Ferguson says Eyman could face penalties of up to $2 million. The lawsuit also seeks an injunction to prohibit Eyman from participating in future campaigns.

An email sent to Eyman seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The attorney general’s action followed an investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission. The PDC says Eyman’s case was one of “the more egregious matters” they’ve seen.