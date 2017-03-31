VIDEO: Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner takes first flight

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The newest and longest Boeing Dreamliner, the 787-10, took its first flight Friday morning from Charleston International Airport.

A Boeing webcast showed the flight take off around 9:30 EDT.

The new aircraft will fly 330 passengers up to 6,430 nautical miles while getting 25 percent better fuel and emissions than airplanes it replaces. It is 224 feet long with a 197-foot wingspan.

According to our news partner The Seattle Times, the test flight will last four or five hours along the Eastern seaboard. The plane will eventually fly to Seattle for additional testing.

The two earlier versions of the 787 were assembled in Everett, but this model is slated only to be built in South Carolina.