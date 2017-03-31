× Tribe euthanizes dog pack after 2-year-old boy attacked

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) _ Animal control officials have euthanized eight of 11 dogs that attacked and seriously injured a 2-year-old boy north of Pocatello.

The Idaho State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nHnE7n ) that the Fort Hall Business Council on Tuesday approved the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ animal control ordinance that would address the issue of stray dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Gunner Quagigant was injured when the dog pack attacked him on Sunday. He is being treated at a Salt Lake City hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The owner of four of the dogs that attacked Gunner is being charged with maintaining a public nuisance.

Tribal Fish and Game Cpt. Tom Wadsworth says his staff is working to remove dog packs throughout the reservation.