Timothy Dunbar: Part of accused, arrested burglary crew caught on homeowners camera; wanted after skipping court

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY

Take a look at the home surveillance video below from Kitsap County. It shows a trio of crooks pulling up the driveway, then two of the suspects get out and dart towards the front door to break-in.

Detectives say all three suspects, including the guy in the Seahawks hoodie — Timothy Dunbar — were identified and arrested for that burglary in Kingston.

But now, Dunbar’s wanted again after he bailed of jail and then pulled a no-show in court..

“He went into the house. He disrupted their lives,” says Kitsap County Dep. Sheriff Scott Wilson. “He took property that did not belong to them, including personal documents that are hard to come by. We’re talking information that could be used in the commission of identity theft, but more importantly documents that are related to persons history’s. We’re talking issues concerning birth certificates, or passports, personal documents along these lines and we did find some of those documents and they had been burned, so now the victims here have to go through the process and the extreme hassle of trying to replace some of these documents, which may or may not be feasible.” Just another example of the real-life financial nightmare burglaries, like the one Dunbar’s accused of, cause for victims.

Kitsap County detectives say he is transient but frequents the Kingston and north Kitsap areas.

If you spot Timothy Dunbar, or know where he’s hiding, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers and collect a cash reward of up to $1,000.