× Tacoma man arrested for making electronic threats against Seattle mayor

SEATTLE — Detectives have arrested a Tacoma man for making electronic threats against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Seattle police announced Friday.

“Detectives developed the identity of the man during the course of the investigation and consulted with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office prior to making the arrest” Thursday night, the Seattle Police Department said.

The 62-year old man was arrested without incident and later booked into King County Jail.

No other details were released.