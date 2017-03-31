SR 520 floating bridge to close all weekend for construction
SEATTLE — Crews have a “laundry list” of construction tasks to finish this weekend, and WSDOT is closing SR 520 all weekend.
According to WSDOT, the closure will stretch from Montlake Blvd. on the Seattle side to 92nd Ave. NE on the eastside.
Drivers will need to take alternate routes around Lake Washington, including Interstate 90. Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect heavy congestions throughout the area.
Here are the closure details from WSDOT:
11 p.m. Friday, March 31, until 5 a.m. Monday, April 3, crews will close:
- SR 520 and all on- and off-ramps between 92nd Avenue Northeast and Montlake Boulevard.
- The floating bridge’s bicycle-and-pedestrian path.
- The on-ramp from Montlake Boulevard to westbound SR 520 will remain open.
During the closure, Floating Bridge and Landings contractor crews will remove temporary tolling gantries in Medina that were used during construction of the new bridge, and pave areas around the Evergreen Point lid.
In Seattle, contractor crews working on the West Approach Bridge North project will continue removing decommissioned ramps adjacent to the current eastbound lanes. Their work is a continuation of work completed during the last highway closure in January. Contractor crews will also repair asphalt in the current lanes of SR 520, touch up worn striping, and inspect sewer and water lines near the Montlake interchange.
For information on road closures associated with SR 520 construction, please visit the SR 520 Orange Page and follow the project on Twitter.