SR 520 floating bridge to close all weekend for construction

SEATTLE — Crews have a “laundry list” of construction tasks to finish this weekend, and WSDOT is closing SR 520 all weekend.

According to WSDOT, the closure will stretch from Montlake Blvd. on the Seattle side to 92nd Ave. NE on the eastside.

Drivers will need to take alternate routes around Lake Washington, including Interstate 90. Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect heavy congestions throughout the area.

Here are the closure details from WSDOT: