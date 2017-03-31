× Scotland requests independence vote

First the United Kingdom voted to split from the European Union, and now Scotland wants to vote on splitting from the United Kingdom.

The U.K. is made up of Great Britain Northern Ireland. Great Britain is made up of England, Scotland, and Wales. While the U.K. as a whole voted to leave the E.U., a majority of the voters in Scotland opted to stay. Scotland has its own parliament, which has asked for a chance to vote on independence from Great Britain. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said in the past that this is not the time for Scottish independence, and the British government is expected to deny Scotland’s request for a referendum.