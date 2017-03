WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Castillo is wanted by the Department of Corrections for escape — breaking probation on a bunch of busts for selling drugs to undercover cops.

He’s also been convicted of attempting to elude police and bail jumping.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information on where to find him.