Police: Burlington teen shot and killed by 15-year-old boy

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy is being held in a juvenile detention center after allegedly shooting and killing another teen boy Thursday night.

About 11:25 p.m., Burlington police were dispatched to apartments in the 100 block of Heritage Place with the reports of a young man that had been shot, police said.

A 16-year-old Burlington boy was found shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect identified as a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later at his home in the area, police said. He is being held in Skagit County Jail on investigation of second-degree murder.

Police said they are still looking for one other person of interest.

Officers said the shooting does not appear to be random, and occurred during a physical altercation. The shooting is also believed to be gang involved, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Burlington police at 360-755-0291.