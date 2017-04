SILVERDALE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday when unsecured plywood fell off a truck and into the path of the motorcycle, causing it to crash on State Route 3 at Newberry Hill Road, the Washington State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger tweeted.

The accident is under investigation, he said.

This unsecured plywood sheet fell into path of motorcyclist SR3 at Newberry Hill Rd leading to rider crashing. pic.twitter.com/8FhJBMuqjK — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017

3/3 plywood sheet unsecured under these ladders broke free causing serious injuries. #notgoodenough. #secureload pic.twitter.com/BBRoYiFsnn — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) April 1, 2017