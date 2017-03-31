Misty Reddoch: Prolific thief wanted in Thurston County has long-running history of targeting homes, cars to fuel drug addiction

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Detectives say Misty Reddoch is a case example of how the heroin epidemic in the Thurston County area is creating victims every day.

Detectives say she is a heroin and meth addict who is constantly targeting homes so she can get money to score her drugs.

“Misty has been doing burglaries within the Olympia, Lacey and Thurston County area. She has a long-running history with burglarizing our area,” says Thurston County Det. Mitch King. “We’ve had quite a few cases on her in the past few years. She was a serial burglar at that time. After she was captured she ended up doing a little bit of prison time and within the last year, I believe, she got out of prison and is back at it again. The last time I spoke with her she guesstimated that she was doing probably 20 vehicle prowls a day. She definitely isn’t slowing down. She’s probably keeping up the pace by doing 1 to 2 houses a day.”

Detectives say Reddoch recently got away in Lakewood after pulling a knife on a Walmart worker who tried to stop her from stealing.

She was most recently seen in the Lacey area with her boyfriend.

“She’s running out of places to stay, so I think she’s getting a little more in a panic state as far as where to stay and where to hide,” adds Det. King. “I’d love to catch her at this point. It’s going to make our lives a lot easier, citizens don’t have to stress about people breaking into their homes. It’s one less person off the road that we know is breaking into homes.”

She’s 27 years old, known to go by the fake last name “Shyann” and has three stars inked on her neck.

She’s short and really skinny: 5’5” and around 100 pounds. Detective King says she looked really unhealthy when he saw her a few weeks ago.

It sounds like she really needs help — and won’t stop committing crimes to feed her addiction until she gets it.

If you know how to help detectives find her, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.