× Mariners’ Drew Smyly could be out 2 months with elbow strain

PEORIA, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners starter Drew Smyly will begin the season on the disabled list and could be out up to two months because of a strained left elbow.

General manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday that Smyly likely will miss six to eight weeks. He will rehab the injury and surgery is not expected, but he likely will get a second opinion.

Smyly was slotted to be Seattle’s No. 4 starter. He was impressive early in spring training and in his one start for the United States during the World Baseball Classic. But Dipoto said Smyly did not seem the same after returning from the WBC and further examination revealed the injury.

Ariel Miranda will take Smyly’s spot in the rotation.