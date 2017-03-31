Man pleads guilty to killing wife in 1995, leads cops to remains buried under grave of WW II vet

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who has pleaded guilty to killing his wife more than two decades ago led authorities to her body, which was buried under the grave of a World War II veteran.
John Sandoval, 52, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 1995 death of Kristina Tournai-Sandoval, The Greeley Tribune reports.
As part of a plea deal in which he would be credited for the eight years already served for a previous conviction, he led investigators to the remains at a Greeley cemetery where he used to work as a groundskeeper.
Sandoval hid the body in a grave where the veteran was buried. The man had died shortly before Tournai-Sandoval disappeared.
Sandoval was convicted in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison in his wife’s death. But an appeals court overturned his case last year, ruling that a judge wrongfully allowed evidence that Sandoval stalked other women, as well as expert testimony correlating stalkers with murderers.
Until the plea bargain, prosecutors faced a second trial in which police had no physical or DNA evidence, confession or witnesses to the death of the defendant’s wife, who had sought to divorce him in 1995.